Sep 8, 2020
Black-owned businesses still face uphill financial battle during the pandemic
We talk tech stocks with Jeffrey Cleveland. Congress has a few big things on its plate. Chris Farrell talks COVID and Black business.
Segments From this episode
Teck stocks in the red
Economist Jeffrey Cleveland provides some insight on tech, jobs and the economy.
Government shutdown, COVID talk await Congress
There are two big things Congress needs to get done this fall.
Black-owned small businesses still facing plenty of hurdles in the COVID-19 era
Chris Farrell helps highlight more data regarding COVID-19's effect on Black-owned business.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director