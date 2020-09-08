SpecialsUnemployment 2020Make Me Smart DailyRace and EconomyReimagining the Economy

Black-owned businesses still face uphill financial battle during the pandemic
Sep 8, 2020

Black-owned businesses still face uphill financial battle during the pandemic

We talk tech stocks with Jeffrey Cleveland. Congress has a few big things on its plate. Chris Farrell talks COVID and Black business.

Segments From this episode

Teck stocks in the red

Economist Jeffrey Cleveland provides some insight on tech, jobs and the economy.
Government shutdown, COVID talk await Congress

by Kimberly Adams
Sep 8, 2020
There are two big things Congress needs to get done this fall.
As the Senate and the House return from recess, the pandemic and the prospect of a government shutdown loom on the agenda.
Michael A. McCoy/Getty Images
Black-owned small businesses still facing plenty of hurdles in the COVID-19 era

Chris Farrell helps highlight more data regarding COVID-19's effect on Black-owned business.
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
