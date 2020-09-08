SpecialsUnemployment 2020Make Me Smart DailyRace and EconomyReimagining the Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played

Government shutdown, COVID talk await Congress

Kimberly Adams Sep 8, 2020
Heard on: Marketplace Morning Report
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
As the Senate and the House return from recess, the pandemic and the prospect of a government shutdown loom on the agenda. Michael A. McCoy/Getty Images

Government shutdown, COVID talk await Congress

Kimberly Adams Sep 8, 2020
As the Senate and the House return from recess, the pandemic and the prospect of a government shutdown loom on the agenda. Michael A. McCoy/Getty Images
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download

The Senate returns from its August recess today, and the House officially comes back next week. There was news Friday of a deal to avoid a government shutdown at the end of the month. 

There are two big things Congress needs to get done this fall.

First, “they need to work to make sure that the government does not shut down at the end of September,” which means funding the government, said Tamara Fucile at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.

“Then they also urgently need to address the coronavirus health and economic pandemic that we’re seeing and need to work on a relief package to help struggling households and businesses,” she added.

The November election is looming over all of this. Neither party wants a shutdown that will make it look like they can’t govern effectively. But there’s also not much incentive to compromise in this political environment.

“All of these issues are conflating and they are signals that ultimately Congress is essentially paralyzed until the election,” said Ravi Perry, who teaches political science at Howard University.

As a nonprofit news organization, our future depends on listeners like you who believe in the power of public service journalism.

Your investment in Marketplace helps us remain paywall-free and ensures everyone has access to trustworthy, unbiased news and information, regardless of their ability to pay.

Donate today — in any amount — to become a Marketplace Investor. Now more than ever, your commitment makes a difference.

Also Included in

Tags in this Story
There have only been a handful of Black financial regulators, for generations
Race and Economy
There have only been a handful of Black financial regulators, for generations
Remote workers pay cooling bills or sweat out summer heat at home
COVID-19
Remote workers pay cooling bills or sweat out summer heat at home
Hotel industry struggling during the pandemic
COVID-19
Hotel industry struggling during the pandemic
The founders of Black N' Animated reflect on their open letter to the animation community
Race and Economy
The founders of Black N' Animated reflect on their open letter to the animation community