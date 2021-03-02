The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

An alert on the rise of cryptocurrencies
Mar 2, 2021

An alert on the rise of cryptocurrencies

New York Attorney General Letitia James is warning that the hypersonic rise of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin has brought more crooks into the mix. Plus, high demand for manufactured goods is starting to create bottlenecks in production. And, funeral homes under pressure in a pandemic that has killed more than half a million people in the U.S. alone.

New York Attorney General Letitia James calls cryptocurrencies "high-risk, unstable investments"

Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer has more.
COVID-19

Manufacturing is on a roll, but labor, some supplies run short

by Mitchell Hartman
Mar 2, 2021
Demand for manufactured goods like automobiles and appliances is starting to create bottlenecks in production.
"It’s just this weird transition from COVID to post-COVID, and one of the near-term impacts is likely to be a little bit of a pop in inflation," said economist Ben Ayers at Nationwide.
Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

For workers in the funeral industry, an unprecedented year

by Florian Martin
Mar 2, 2021
A Houston funeral director describes the pain of seeing so many deaths, sometimes more than one in a family.
Business increased at Leal Funeral Home in the Houston area, along with distress.
Florian Martin
Music from the episode

Mobius Streak Hiatus Kaiyote

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
