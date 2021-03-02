Mar 2, 2021
An alert on the rise of cryptocurrencies
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
New York Attorney General Letitia James is warning that the hypersonic rise of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin has brought more crooks into the mix. Plus, high demand for manufactured goods is starting to create bottlenecks in production. And, funeral homes under pressure in a pandemic that has killed more than half a million people in the U.S. alone.
Segments From this episode
New York Attorney General Letitia James calls cryptocurrencies “high-risk, unstable investments”
Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer has more.
Manufacturing is on a roll, but labor, some supplies run short
Demand for manufactured goods like automobiles and appliances is starting to create bottlenecks in production.
For workers in the funeral industry, an unprecedented year
A Houston funeral director describes the pain of seeing so many deaths, sometimes more than one in a family.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director