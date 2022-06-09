Russia-Ukraine WarEconomic PulseMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Bipartisan bill takes aim at Big Tech’s power
Jun 9, 2022

Bipartisan bill takes aim at Big Tech’s power

A landmark antitrust bill would change the way the largest Big Tech companies do business. More states are requiring their high schoolers to learn the ways of money. Across the pond, our friends at the BBC are paying the equivalent of $8.60 for a gallon of regular gas. The national average here in the U.S. is $4.95. It's a little more than $10 in Norway. We try to break down why.

