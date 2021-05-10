Back to BusinessI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioThe Uncertain HourMake Me Smart Daily

Vaccine maker takes intellectual property matters into its own hands
May 10, 2021

Vaccine maker takes intellectual property matters into its own hands

In a move that will affect global vaccine supply, German company BioNTech plans to set up a regional center and a new factory in Singapore for its vaccines. Plus, how a worse-than-expected jobs report from April is resonating with investors in the stock market. Also, Parisian transit officials believe driverless vehicles will soon be playing an important role in public transportation. And, how Elon Musk's appearance on "Saturday Night Live" has hit the Dogecoin market.

BioNTech to build vaccine manufacturing site in Singapore

The BBC's Victoria Craig reports.
What a worse-than-expected jobs report means for the stock market

The U.S. economy added far fewer jobs than expected in April. And yet, last week ended with the S&P 500 and Dow hitting new records. It's once again evidence that the stock market is not the economy, said Julia Coronado, founder and president of MacroPolicy Perspectives. Less than full employment means the Federal Reserve is likely to keep on its path of holding interest rates low, which the stock market likes.
Paris experiments with driverless shuttle service

by John Laurenson
May 10, 2021
The transport authority uses an autonomous vehicle to bring people to a park. The free weekend service offers a glimpse of the future.
The Paris transit authority tests a driverless vehicle in 2016. An autonomous shuttle has been taking people to the Bois de Vincennes on weekends since January.
Eric Feferberg/AFP via Getty Images
Elon Musk moves Dogecoin market yet again, this time with appearance on "Saturday Night Live"

Marketplace's Nova Safo has more.
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
