Vaccine maker takes intellectual property matters into its own hands

What a worse-than-expected jobs report means for the stock market

The U.S. economy added far fewer jobs than expected in April. And yet, last week ended with the S&P 500 and Dow hitting new records. It's once again evidence that the stock market is not the economy, said Julia Coronado, founder and president of MacroPolicy Perspectives. Less than full employment means the Federal Reserve is likely to keep on its path of holding interest rates low, which the stock market likes.