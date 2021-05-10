May 10, 2021
Vaccine maker takes intellectual property matters into its own hands
In a move that will affect global vaccine supply, German company BioNTech plans to set up a regional center and a new factory in Singapore for its vaccines. Plus, how a worse-than-expected jobs report from April is resonating with investors in the stock market. Also, Parisian transit officials believe driverless vehicles will soon be playing an important role in public transportation. And, how Elon Musk's appearance on "Saturday Night Live" has hit the Dogecoin market.
Segments From this episode
BioNTech to build vaccine manufacturing site in Singapore
The BBC's Victoria Craig reports.
What a worse-than-expected jobs report means for the stock market
The U.S. economy added far fewer jobs than expected in April. And yet, last week ended with the S&P 500 and Dow hitting new records. It's once again evidence that the stock market is not the economy, said Julia Coronado, founder and president of MacroPolicy Perspectives. Less than full employment means the Federal Reserve is likely to keep on its path of holding interest rates low, which the stock market likes.
Paris experiments with driverless shuttle service
The transport authority uses an autonomous vehicle to bring people to a park. The free weekend service offers a glimpse of the future.
Elon Musk moves Dogecoin market yet again, this time with appearance on "Saturday Night Live"
Marketplace's Nova Safo has more.
