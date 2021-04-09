Apr 9, 2021
Which bridges need to be fixed first?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
President Biden said last week that plans for infrastructure spending include a group of 10 of the most economically significant bridges in need of reconstruction. But which 10 are they? Plus, an update on the vote count for unionization efforts at the Amazon warehouse in Alabama. Also, explaining Britain's international travel restrictions. And, a disconnect in the current labor market.
Segments From this episode
Amazon takes early lead as second day of union vote counting is underway
Marketplace's Erika Beras has more.
Explaining the disconnect between a strong March hiring report and all of the people still filing for unemployment
"When you add all of the numbers up, there are still 17.5 million people receiving unemployment benefits," said Christopher Low, chief economist at FHN Financial. That's historically high. And it's despite a very positive employment report for March that we got last week. So we shouldn't get carried away. "The employment report doesn't capture everybody," Low said. "It misses, particularly, people working in the lowest-paid industries, because many of those are in fact falling under the self-employment or part-time categories. And it's clear: There are millions and millions of people still out of work. Until we can fully reopen the economy, we need to worry about that. They need to be taken care of."
Americans may be thinking about traveling to the U.K. The British government has said not so fast.
The BBC's Victoria Craig reports.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director