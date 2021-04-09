Which bridges need to be fixed first?

Explaining the disconnect between a strong March hiring report and all of the people still filing for unemployment

"When you add all of the numbers up, there are still 17.5 million people receiving unemployment benefits," said Christopher Low, chief economist at FHN Financial. That's historically high. And it's despite a very positive employment report for March that we got last week. So we shouldn't get carried away. "The employment report doesn't capture everybody," Low said. "It misses, particularly, people working in the lowest-paid industries, because many of those are in fact falling under the self-employment or part-time categories. And it's clear: There are millions and millions of people still out of work. Until we can fully reopen the economy, we need to worry about that. They need to be taken care of."