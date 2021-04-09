The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Tell us about your experiences with Marketplace. Enter To Win
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Which bridges need to be fixed first?
Apr 9, 2021

Which bridges need to be fixed first?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
President Biden said last week that plans for infrastructure spending include a group of 10 of the most economically significant bridges in need of reconstruction. But which 10 are they? Plus, an update on the vote count for unionization efforts at the Amazon warehouse in Alabama. Also, explaining Britain's international travel restrictions. And, a disconnect in the current labor market.

Segments From this episode

Amazon takes early lead as second day of union vote counting is underway

Marketplace's Erika Beras has more.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

Explaining the disconnect between a strong March hiring report and all of the people still filing for unemployment

"When you add all of the numbers up, there are still 17.5 million people receiving unemployment benefits," said Christopher Low, chief economist at FHN Financial. That's historically high. And it's despite a very positive employment report for March that we got last week. So we shouldn't get carried away. "The employment report doesn't capture everybody," Low said. "It misses, particularly, people working in the lowest-paid industries, because many of those are in fact falling under the self-employment or part-time categories. And it's clear: There are millions and millions of people still out of work. Until we can fully reopen the economy, we need to worry about that. They need to be taken care of."
Listen Now
Share Now on:

Americans may be thinking about traveling to the U.K. The British government has said not so fast.

The BBC's Victoria Craig reports.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

Music from the episode

Waves Joey Bada$$

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Education may help close the racial wealth gap, but it isn't a panacea
Education may help close the racial wealth gap, but it isn't a panacea
Infrastructure plan has positives and negatives for GDP
Infrastructure plan has positives and negatives for GDP
Have cold medicine sales declined during the COVID-19 crisis?
COVID-19
Have cold medicine sales declined during the COVID-19 crisis?
Why it's so hard to strike a deal on a global corporate tax
Why it's so hard to strike a deal on a global corporate tax