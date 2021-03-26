Mar 26, 2021
Biden doubles vaccine goal for first 100 days to 200 million
Vaccine appointment scheduling has become an intense undertaking for many, refreshing laptop screens and setting alerts. But what about those without internet access? Plus, an update on the container ship still stuck in the Suez Canal and how it's affecting global trade. And, what the pandemic has been like for those living alone.
How the ship still stuck in the Suez Canal is affecting global trade, oil prices
Single people say they face unique concerns during the pandemic that deserve attention
COVID-19 messaging aimed at families leaves out single people who have weathered the pandemic alone.
