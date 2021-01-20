I've always wondered ...DisinformationMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

What Biden plans to do and undo right away
Jan 20, 2021

What Biden plans to do and undo right away

Plus, Biden picks Pennsylvania Health Secretary Rachel Levine to be his assistant secretary of health, leaving her poised to become the first openly transgender federal official to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate. And, in advanced economies, just how many people are actually worse off than their parents?

Change DJ Premier

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
