ABOUT SHOW
Are we back in a world of summer blockbusters?
Jun 10, 2022

Are we back in a world of summer blockbusters?

With "Jurassic World: Dominion" opening this weekend and the success of "Top Gun: Maverick" reigniting box office numbers, we look into whether the season of the summer blockbuster has returned after years of pandemic-induced inconsistency. The BBC reports on Japan's reopening to tourists. A recycling company in France is transforming discarded face masks into different kinds of items.

Segments From this episode

French company is recycling used face masks into useful objects

by John Laurenson
Jun 10, 2022
The company takes used and discarded symbols of the pandemic and turns them into items such as coat hangers and classroom rulers.
Plaxtil co-founder Jean-Marc Neveu with used face masks in the factory where they are transformed.
John Laurenson
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director

