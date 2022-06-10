Are we back in a world of summer blockbusters?
With "Jurassic World: Dominion" opening this weekend and the success of "Top Gun: Maverick" reigniting box office numbers, we look into whether the season of the summer blockbuster has returned after years of pandemic-induced inconsistency. The BBC reports on Japan's reopening to tourists. A recycling company in France is transforming discarded face masks into different kinds of items.
Segments From this episode
French company is recycling used face masks into useful objects
The company takes used and discarded symbols of the pandemic and turns them into items such as coat hangers and classroom rulers.
