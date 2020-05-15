May 15, 2020
Everything we didn’t buy this spring
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
A 16% drop in retail sales for April. Federal regulators have raised a question about the accuracy of a new COVID-19 test. Data that one vaccine from Oxford is working in monkeys. How farmers in the Northwest are doing.
Subscribe on
Stories From this episode
FDA issues alert about accuracy of Abbott rapid COVID-19 test
The concern is that it could be returning false negative results.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
SUBSCRIBE
Northwest growers grapple with COVID-19 as spring harvests start to come in
Workers can stay distanced in the fields, but they work in close quarters in areas where the harvest is processed.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
SUBSCRIBE
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
We’re in this together.