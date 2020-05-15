COVID-19Economic Anxiety Index®Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra CreditCheck Your Balance ™️

Everything we didn’t buy this spring
May 15, 2020

A 16% drop in retail sales for April. Federal regulators have raised a question about the accuracy of a new COVID-19 test. Data that one vaccine from Oxford is working in monkeys. How farmers in the Northwest are doing.

Stories From this episode

COVID-19

FDA issues alert about accuracy of Abbott rapid COVID-19 test

by David Brancaccio , Nova Safo and Alex Schroeder
May 15, 2020
The concern is that it could be returning false negative results.
For now, negative results from the Abbott test should be confirmed with another more sensitive test.
Win McNamee/Getty Images
COVID-19

Northwest growers grapple with COVID-19 as spring harvests start to come in

by Anna King
May 15, 2020
Workers can stay distanced in the fields, but they work in close quarters in areas where the harvest is processed.
Jim Middleton farms asparagus north of Pasco, Wash. He says he’s worried about keeping his workers healthy, especially ones in tighter quarters in his operation’s vegetable packing shed.
Anna King/NW News Network
Music from the episode

Misery Business Paramore

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

