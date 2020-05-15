Northwest growers grapple with COVID-19 as spring harvests start to come in
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
Northwest growers grapple with COVID-19 as spring harvests start to come in
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
Northwest growers are scrambling to figure out how to work around the COVID-19 pandemic and still bring in the coming harvest of fruits and vegetables. Farm workers are considered essential because they are part of the food supply chain. But how do you keep workers social distanced in a tight packing shed?
North of Pasco, Washington, Jim Middleton’s farm crew is washing
stacks of plastic boxes, called lugs. They rattle as they fall to the concrete, then they’re washed and picked up again. Soon, they’ll be packed with fresh-cut asparagus. The packing shed is a very small space, but workers can keep their distance from one another in the field.
“I don’t think it will be that bad,” Middleton said. “The crews are only one or two people, they are usually family members. We’re not ever congregating into big groups.”
But his asparagus harvest is brief and intense. It goes on every day for 10 weeks. Just one or two virus cases could cripple his operation.
“So, we can’t take a two-week break in case people get sick,” Middleton said.
“Without a regular workforce every single day, we’re going to get backed up
quickly and have a lot of product that we wouldn’t be able to pack or sell — that could get upside down in a big hurry.”
Phil Clouse, with Gourmet Trading Company in Pasco, Washington, said he’s mandating all workers in the processing plant wear protective gear like hairnets, aprons, gloves and hand-made masks.
They’ll also clean the entire large facility more than the usual twice-daily.
“We’re going to check people for temperatures coming to work,” Clouse said. Anybody that shows a fever won’t be let inside.
“We’ll ask them to go
home and quarantine themselves.”
Still to come are some of the Northwest’s most intensive hand-picked crops: cherries and blueberries. They’ll be ready to harvest starting later this month and in June.
COVID-19 Economy FAQs
When does the expanded COVID-19 unemployment insurance run out?
The CARES Act, passed by Congress and signed by President Donald Trump in March, authorized extra unemployment payments, increasing the amount of money, and broadening who qualifies. The increased unemployment benefits have an expiration date — an extra $600 per week the act authorized ends on July 31.
Which states are reopening?
Many states have started to relax the restrictions put in place in order to slow the spread of COVID-19. Although social-distancing measures still hold virtually everywhere in the country, more than half of states have started to phase out stay-at-home orders and phase in business reopenings. Others, like New York, are on slower timelines.
Is it worth applying for a job right now?
It never hurts to look, but as unemployment reaches levels last seen during the Great Depression and most available jobs are in places that carry risks like the supermarket or warehouses, it isn’t a bad idea to sit tight either, if you can.
You can find answers to more questions here.
As a nonprofit news organization, our future depends on listeners like you who believe in the power of public service journalism.
Your investment in Marketplace helps us remain paywall-free and ensures everyone has access to trustworthy, unbiased news and information, regardless of their ability to pay.
Donate today — in any amount — to become a Marketplace Investor. Now more than ever, your commitment makes a difference.
We’re in this together.