An economy in disarray awaits the next British Prime Minister
We check in with the BBC's Victoria Craig for the latest on the resignation of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who addressed media earlier today. What could be the potential economic effects? The payroll processing firm ADP is pausing its usual "jobs week" report for an upgrade on their methodology. We look into why people are viewing the economy in a negative light despite the evidence of a strong jobs market.
The pandemic changed how we work. Is it changing how we count jobs?
Payroll data company ADP says it will pause its monthly labor market report while it updates its metrics for the COVID era.
