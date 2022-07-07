Abortion AccessThe ScoreMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

An economy in disarray awaits the next British Prime Minister
Jul 7, 2022

An economy in disarray awaits the next British Prime Minister

We check in with the BBC's Victoria Craig for the latest on the resignation of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who addressed media earlier today. What could be the potential economic effects? The payroll processing firm ADP is pausing its usual "jobs week" report for an upgrade on their methodology. We look into why people are viewing the economy in a negative light despite the evidence of a strong jobs market. 

The pandemic changed how we work. Is it changing how we count jobs?

by Justin Ho
Jul 7, 2022
Payroll data company ADP says it will pause its monthly labor market report while it updates its metrics for the COVID era.
Payoll company ADP is putting its jobs report on pause for an update.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director

