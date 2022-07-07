Abortion AccessThe ScoreMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played

The pandemic changed how we work. Is it changing how we count jobs?

Justin Ho Jul 7, 2022
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Payoll company ADP is putting its jobs report on pause for an update. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The pandemic changed how we work. Is it changing how we count jobs?

Justin Ho Jul 7, 2022
Heard on:
Payoll company ADP is putting its jobs report on pause for an update. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download

We’re in the middle of what we often call “jobs week,” with the government’s official employment tally for June out Friday morning. And mid-week, we normally get a read on private sector employment from the payroll processing company, ADP. But the people behind that report are taking a pause, in order to re-tool their methodology.

The ADP employment report can be viewed as a preview of the government’s official jobs numbers.

“We crave leading indicators as economists,” said Kathy Bostjancic, chief U.S. economist at Oxford Economics.

Thing is, she said the ADP numbers often differ from the government’s official tally, sometimes by as many as hundreds of thousands of jobs.

“We tend to find that, month-to-month, it’s not a great leading indicator for us,” she said.

It’s been challenging to keep track of how the pandemic has affected the labor market, said Kate Bahn, chief economist at the Washington Center for Equitable Growth.

Especially, she said, since the pandemic has affected certain sectors of the economy more than others.

“Statisticians, in their effort to see how a sample may reflect the broader population, have to try to adjust for those, sort of, sectoral differences in how work has changed due to the pandemic,” she said.

The ADP Research Institute said its new report will try to accommodate the changes the world of work has gone through. It’ll start coming out again later this summer.

There’s a lot happening in the world.  Through it all, Marketplace is here for you. 

You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible. 

Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.  

Also Included in

Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:21 AM PDT
8:09
2:30 AM PDT
7:45
7:40 AM PDT
1:50
5:37 PM PDT
14:41
Jul 6, 2022
28:05
Jun 30, 2022
31:02
Jul 5, 2022
26:25
Consumers are spending more on services than on stuff. How long will that last?
Consumers are spending more on services than on stuff. How long will that last?
U.K. gets new finance minister amid flurry of resignations
Marketplace Morning Report
U.K. gets new finance minister amid flurry of resignations
We all have a credit score. Or do we?
Marketplace Tech
We all have a credit score. Or do we?
Inside the current landscape of socially conscious investing  
Inside the current landscape of socially conscious investing  