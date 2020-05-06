More than 20 million jobs vanished in April, new ADP report says
U.S. businesses cut an unprecedented 20.2 million jobs in April, an epic collapse with the COVID-19 outbreak closing the offices, factories, schools, construction sites and stores that propel the U.S. economy.
The Wednesday report from payroll company ADP showed the tragic depth and scale of job losses that left no part of the world’s largest economy unscathed.
The leisure and hospitality sector, including restaurants and hotels, was down by 8.6 million people. No one alive in the U.S. now has ever seen anything like this.
The monthly ADP report is based on actual payroll data. ADP says these are the worst job loss numbers ever.
COVID-19 Economy FAQs
Which states are reopening?
Many states have started to relax the restrictions put in place in order to slow the spread of COVID-19. Although social-distancing measures still hold virtually everywhere in the country, more than half of states have started to phase out stay-at-home orders and phase in business reopenings. Others, like New York, are on slower timelines.
Is takeout food safe during COVID-19?
The short answer is yes. You can read the long answer, and all the caveats, here.
Is it worth applying for a job right now?
It never hurts to look, but as unemployment reaches levels last seen during the Great Depression and most available jobs are in places that carry risks like the supermarket or warehouses, it isn’t a bad idea to sit tight either, if you can.
You can find answers to more questions here.
