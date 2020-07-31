Jul 31, 2020
Amazon’s next frontier? Outer space.
Amazon's big step to build out a network of satellites to provide high-speed internet. A Yale study finds expanded jobless benefits are not the reason people haven't returned to work. And, the state of the hotel industry right now.
Segments From this episode
$600 weekly benefit did not reduce employment, study finds
Yale research says there were a lot of reasons people did not go back to work that were more important, like lack of child care or the fear of getting COVID-19.
Amazon says FCC has approved its plans for satellite network to provide broadband internet service
This sets up Amazon to challenge Elon Musk's SpaceX, which is also doing satellite broadband. Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer reports.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director