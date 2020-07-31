Million BazillionUnemployment 2020COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyRace and Economy

Amazon’s next frontier? Outer space.
Jul 31, 2020

Amazon’s next frontier? Outer space.

Amazon's big step to build out a network of satellites to provide high-speed internet. A Yale study finds expanded jobless benefits are not the reason people haven't returned to work. And, the state of the hotel industry right now.

Unemployment 2020

$600 weekly benefit did not reduce employment, study finds

by Andy Uhler
Jul 31, 2020
Yale research says there were a lot of reasons people did not go back to work that were more important, like lack of child care or the fear of getting COVID-19.
Some Senate Republicans have argued that the $600 benefit is too much, discouraging people from returning to work. Above, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell walks to the Senate floor on Thursday.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Amazon says FCC has approved its plans for satellite network to provide broadband internet service

This sets up Amazon to challenge Elon Musk's SpaceX, which is also doing satellite broadband. Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer reports.
