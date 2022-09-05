Economic PulseThe ScoreMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Air travel could still be a pain in the fall, but at least it might be less crowded
Sep 5, 2022

As Labor Day weekend wraps up, a snapshot of the upcoming fall season of air travel reveals that some of the frustrations from the summer will carry over, but crowds might thin out. We discuss how lockdowns in China are forcing companies to rethink their global diversification efforts.

Segments From this episode

Fall air travel season shaping up as less crowded than summer, but just as fraught

by Mitchell Hartman
Sep 5, 2022
Experts expect fewer travelers, fewer flights, high prices and high anxiety.
Higher prices may cool demand for flights this fall.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
China's lockdowns and other risks have companies looking to diversify supply chains

by Sabri Ben-Achour , Erika Soderstrom and Jarrett Dang
Sep 5, 2022
Apple, among other companies, may be seeking manufacturing options in India and other emerging markets.
Some large foreign businesses, seeing COVID restrictions and slowing growth in China, are considering other countries like India for their future manufacturing plans.
Hector Retamal/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant

