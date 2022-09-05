Air travel could still be a pain in the fall, but at least it might be less crowded
As Labor Day weekend wraps up, a snapshot of the upcoming fall season of air travel reveals that some of the frustrations from the summer will carry over, but crowds might thin out. We discuss how lockdowns in China are forcing companies to rethink their global diversification efforts.
Fall air travel season shaping up as less crowded than summer, but just as fraught
Experts expect fewer travelers, fewer flights, high prices and high anxiety.
China's lockdowns and other risks have companies looking to diversify supply chains
Apple, among other companies, may be seeking manufacturing options in India and other emerging markets.
