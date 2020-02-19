Featured Now Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioUnited States of WorkCheck Your Balance ™️Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Marketplace Morning Report

Photoshop turns 30

Feb 19, 2020
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace

Photoshop turns 30
Feb 19, 2020

Photoshop turns 30

The EU issues proposed rules on artificial intelligence. The rise in home-building permit applications shows developers are confident about the future. How social media is helping fuel coronavirus fears. Thirty years of Adobe Photoshop, for better and worse.

Stories From this episode

Implications for U.S. tech companies as EU eyes AI regulation

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer Feb 19, 2020
The EU wants to be sure there’s human oversight of artificial intelligence, and that AI systems use high-quality data.
European Commission vice president in charge for Values and Transparency Vera Jourova shakes hands with Mark Zuckerberg in Brussels, on Feb. 17, 2020.
Kenzo Tribouillard/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Web of Deception Thievery Corporation

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Miguel Contreras Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow