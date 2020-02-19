Feb 19, 2020
Photoshop turns 30
The EU issues proposed rules on artificial intelligence. The rise in home-building permit applications shows developers are confident about the future. How social media is helping fuel coronavirus fears. Thirty years of Adobe Photoshop, for better and worse.
Stories From this episode
Implications for U.S. tech companies as EU eyes AI regulation
The EU wants to be sure there’s human oversight of artificial intelligence, and that AI systems use high-quality data.
