A standoff over oil production
Jul 6, 2021

Talks among members of OPEC and its allies ended without a deal on how to increase production levels. That leaves oil markets with some uncertainty as demand for fuel increases along with economic recoveries. Plus, an extension of food assistance for families who qualify for free or reduced-price school lunch, even during summer vacation. And, nonprofits like zoos and aquariums can once again rely on ticket sales to help pay the bills.

Segments From this episode

OPEC Plus breaks off talks without agreement on oil production

Marketplace's Nova Safo has more.
Listen Now
COVID-19

Pandemic food program covers students, even on summer break

by Kristin Schwab
Jul 6, 2021
The number of summer meals served last July increased by 160%. And this summer, those benefits will be extended.
Karen Ducey/Getty Images
COVID-19

Ticket sales return to help zoos, aquariums pay bills

by Amanda Peacher
Jul 6, 2021
When zoos and aquariums closed their doors because of COVID, they still had to cover the cost of feeding and caring for animals.
Facilities that feature animals had to keep functioning during the pandemic, even though ticket sales stopped.
Cindy Ord/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Melloton Liam Huston

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Even after a good jobs report, potholes remain on road to economic recovery
At this dim sum restaurant, challenges remain as customers return
My Economy
How worried should we be about the COVID-19 Delta variant?
To address worker burnout, some companies are shutting down for a week
