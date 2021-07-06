A standoff over oil production
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Talks among members of OPEC and its allies ended without a deal on how to increase production levels. That leaves oil markets with some uncertainty as demand for fuel increases along with economic recoveries. Plus, an extension of food assistance for families who qualify for free or reduced-price school lunch, even during summer vacation. And, nonprofits like zoos and aquariums can once again rely on ticket sales to help pay the bills.
Segments From this episode
OPEC Plus breaks off talks without agreement on oil production
Marketplace's Nova Safo has more.
Pandemic food program covers students, even on summer break
The number of summer meals served last July increased by 160%. And this summer, those benefits will be extended.
Ticket sales return to help zoos, aquariums pay bills
When zoos and aquariums closed their doors because of COVID, they still had to cover the cost of feeding and caring for animals.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director