10/25/2017: A key win for the banking industry

(U.S. Edition) The U.S. Senate has voted to kill a federal rule that banned banks from forcing customers into arbitration, which would then make it easier for consumers to sue their banks in class-action lawsuits.We'll look at what the process of arbitration entails and why Republicans came out strongly against the rule. Afterwards, we'll discuss a new survey that shows Americans, for the first time, will spend more shopping online than in stores. Then, we'll talk to one unauthorized immigrant in Houston about how she's dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.