DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

10/02/2017: The future of gun sales

(Markets Edition) A gunman opened fire on a music festival in Las Vegas, Nevada, killing at least 50 people and injuring more than 400 others.  Reports say as many as 10 weapons were found in the dead suspect's hotel room. Rob Cox, global editor with Reuters' Breakingviews, joined us to discuss what mass shootings like these mean for gun sales. Afterwards, we'll look at the future of net neutrality, and then talk about the Supreme Court's plan to hear arguments about an employee's right to resolve disputes through class-action lawsuits instead of private arbitration. 

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.