10/25/2017: Hey, how much are you making?

That question is illegal in some places, as a new wave of laws in cities and states prohibit employers from asking for a job candidate's salary history in the hiring process. And the Senate struck down a rule that made it easier for consumers to sue banks and credit card companies for financial relief, which also allows banks to keep using mandatory arbitration clauses. We explore what this means for consumers like yourself and the arbitration industry. Plus, on this week's edition of Corner Office, we talk to the CEO of the National Park Foundation, which is tasked with raising private funds for the National Park Service. The NPS needs those funds badly — they released a proposal today that would more than double the entrance fee at some of the most popular parks during peak visits.