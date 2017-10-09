DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

10/09/2017: A Hollywood power player gets fired by his own company

(U.S. Edition) Media tycoon Harvey Weinstein, a major player in Hollywood who's behind Oscar winners like "Shakespeare in Love," has been ousted from the company he founded. The move follows a New York Times article that published details on settlements he's reached for sexual harassment over the years. We'll recap these revelations, and then look at the financial standing of his company. Afterwards, we'll look at how schools on the U.S. Virgin Islands are coping following the recent hurricanes, and then we'll discuss how Minnesota is trying to limit runoff carried by the Mississippi River. 

