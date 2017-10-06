10/06/2017: September jobs swept away, literally

DownloadDownload

Hurricane season this year was rough on the economy: Harvey and Irma likely erased September job growth, and half of Puerto Rico is still without running water two weeks after Maria struck. A silver lining for Puerto Ricans could be the repeal of the Jones Act, which blocks ships from docking on the island unless they are American-built and operated, and has been temporarily lifted in the wake of the storm. If it were repealed entirely, increased competition from foreign ships would drive down prices of deliveries to the island and speed up the long recovery ahead, but could negatively effect Florida's shipping and shipbuilding industry. On another note, we discuss sexual harassment allegations against Harvey Weinstein with an editor who's been on the prominent movie producer's case for a long time.

