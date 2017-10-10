DownloadDownload

Marketplace Marketplace

with Kai Ryssdal

10/10/2017: The sock industry is "wildly misunderstood"

The venture capitalists who just gave $110 million to a sock company said that. And that's today's good news. Nearly everything else revolves around two men at the helm of their respective organizations who are losing popularity this week: Harvey Weinstein, whose business affiliates in Hollywood are fleeing from deals with his eponymous production company after years' worth of sexual assault allegations were reported, and Donald Trump. His tactics renegotiating NAFTA were described as an "existential threat" by the president of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, his big infrastructure plan is in limbo after he made comments trashing the public-private partnerships that had been expected to fund it, and data shows that the coal industry won't be coming back anytime soon despite his reversal of greenhouse gas emissions regulations. And we answer a listener's question: "Why are bottles of soda sold in liters but milk is sold in gallons?"    

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Music from this Show

Father Sister Berzerker
Tobacco
Listen and Buy Now
Nothing
Mauno
Listen and Buy Now
Polypel
Nitemoves
Listen and Buy Now
Paranoid Times (feat. Tre Hardson)
Alex Lilly
Listen and Buy Now
Browse the Show
Kai Ryssdal
Kai%20headshot

About the Show

Marketplace® is your liaison between economics and life. Noted for timely, relevant and accessible coverage of business news across both audio and digital platforms, Marketplace programs are heard by more than 14 million weekly listeners. This makes the Marketplace portfolio the most widely heard business or economic programming in the country.