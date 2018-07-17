The FCC has some concerns about this potential media giant

(U.S. Edition) The Federal Communications Commission has thrown a wrench into a proposed merger between Sinclair Broadcast Group and the Tribune Media Company. We'll look at why FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, who's considered pretty business-friendly, has a problem with the deal. Afterwards, we'll discuss the state of Netflix's growth, and then we'll examine how Major League Baseball still makes money — even though game attendance is down. Today's podcast is sponsored by Alliance for Lifetime Income ( retireyourrisk.org/advisors ), Avast ( avast.com ), and USPS ( USPS.com/future ). (07/17/2018)

David Brancaccio About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.