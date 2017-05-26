DownloadDownload

05/26/2017: The future of global trade

President Trump is preparing for his first G7 meeting in Sicily, Italy, where trade policy and climate change will be on the agenda — topics that he and other countries don't exactly see eye to eye on. On today's show, we'll take a closer look at these sources of tension. Afterwards, we'll discuss how much U.S. lemon growers could lose out on from the USDA's decision to lift an Argentine lemon ban, and then examine how the affordable housing crisis is affecting minority families.       

05/26/2017: The South is growing quickly

By David Brancaccio
May 26, 2017

The Census Bureau has released a list of the fastest-growing large cities, and many are concentrated in the South. We'll take a look at which places are getting a bit more crowded and what makes them so appealing. Afterwards, we'll talk about what President Trump's budget cuts could mean for the future food stamps, and then examine how the oil industry is incorporating high-tech in many of its roles.

About the Show

A lot happened while you slept. Marketplace Morning Report® host David Brancaccio explores the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make smart decisions. We've also launched a new series about how machines, robots and algorithms are increasingly entering the workforce. We're looking at what humans can do about it with a new journey to find robot-proof jobs. Read more here.