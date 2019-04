The cost of the crawl at the border

April 05, 2019

President Trump backed away from his threat to close the border with Mexico, but lines to cross back and forth have slowed to a costly crawl. Erstwhile retail giant Sears was saved from bankruptcy earlier this year, but its new stores will be more pared down -- much more. Plus, we take look at some municipalities suing drug companies over the opioid epidemic. Today's show is sponsored by PaintYourLife and Panopto.