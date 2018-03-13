03/13/2018: Looking back at the government's role during the financial crisis

(U.S. Edition) Broadcom — a Singapore-based chipmaker — tried to buy its American-based competitor Qualcomm in a hostile takeover, but the Trump administration announced it blocked the deal yesterday. On today's show, we'll look at some of the reasons why the U.S. would want to block this deal. Afterwards, we'll talk with Sheila Bair — former chair of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation — about the government's role during the financial crisis and whether they overstepped their bounds.