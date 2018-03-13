03/13/2018: Trump has ousted Rex Tillerson. What does that mean for foreign policy?
(Markets Edition) President Trump has ousted Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, replacing him with CEO director Mike Pompeo. We'll talk to expert Ian Bremmer, president of a political risk consultancy called the Eurasia Group, about the differences between the two and what this shake-up could mean for foreign policy. Afterwards, we'll look at key stock indicators are doing, and then discuss the Trump administration's efforts to thwart Broadcom's hostile takeover of Qualcomm.