The American brand might be on the decline

(Markets Edition) President Trump has threatened "tremendous retribution" against the European Union over trade, possibly targeting imported cars, trucks and auto parts. We'll look at how groups representing automakers feel about these potential penalties, and what they mean for car prices. Afterwards, we'll chat with Diane Swonk, chief economist for the firm Grant Thornton, about what she expects the country's second-quarter GDP results to look like, and then we'll talk with political risk consultant Ian Bremmer about how America is doing as a brand. Today's podcast is sponsored by Abby Connect (abbyconnect.com/morning), Battelle (Battelle.org/QI), and USPS (USPS.com/future). (07/19/2018)