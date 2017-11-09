DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

11/09/2017: Combating sexual harassment in the workplace

(U.S. Edition) President Trump is returning from China with $250 billion in deals in tow, including one between the country and Boeing. But not everyone's impressed. On today's show, we'll look at some of the reasons American companies are worrying that these deals do little to address their key issues. Afterwards, we'll talk to Vicki Magley, professor of psychology at U Connecticut, about conducting effective sexual harassment training in the workplace. 

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.