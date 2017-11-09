11/09/2017: Combating sexual harassment in the workplace

(U.S. Edition) President Trump is returning from China with $250 billion in deals in tow, including one between the country and Boeing. But not everyone's impressed. On today's show, we'll look at some of the reasons American companies are worrying that these deals do little to address their key issues. Afterwards, we'll talk to Vicki Magley, professor of psychology at U Connecticut, about conducting effective sexual harassment training in the workplace.