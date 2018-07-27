Even CEOs get nervous about their jobs

(U.S. Edition) It's GDP Day! Get ready, because the Commerce Department is going to tell us how fast the economy grew in the last quarter, and expectations are high. We'll talk about how consumer spending in particular is expected to show significant growth. Afterwards, we'll look at how the U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm and the Dutch-based company NXP have abandoned plans to merge, and then we'll discuss a recent survey that shows many CEOs feel they weren't fully prepared to take on the top job. Today's show is sponsored by Abby Connect (Abbyconnect.com/morning), Carbonite (Carbonite.com), and Indeed (Indeed.com/marketplace). (07/27/2018)