DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

Even CEOs get nervous about their jobs

(U.S. Edition) It's GDP Day! Get ready, because the Commerce Department is going to tell us how fast the economy grew in the last quarter, and expectations are high. We'll talk about how consumer spending in particular is expected to show significant growth. Afterwards, we'll look at how the U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm and the Dutch-based company NXP have abandoned plans to merge, and then we'll discuss a recent survey that shows many CEOs feel they weren't fully prepared to take on the top job. Today's show is sponsored by Abby Connect (Abbyconnect.com/morning), Carbonite (Carbonite.com), and Indeed (Indeed.com/marketplace). (07/27/2018)

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.