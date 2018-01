01/12/2018: When being a renter becomes cheaper than being a homeowner

(Markets Edition) The stock market seems to be doing well, but the bond market — not so much. Chris Low, chief economist at FTN Financial, joined us to explain what could be going on. Afterwards, we'll look at a new report that shows more than half of Americans now live in places where it's more affordable to rent than own a house, and then discuss why so many in the U.S. are struggling to pay back their credit card debt.