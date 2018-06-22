Oil prices are a bit of a paradox right now

(Markets Edition) OPEC is set to pump a lot more oil, which should bring down its price. But it turns out it's soaring — the benchmark for crude in New York is up. We'll hear from Chris Low, chief economist at FTN Financial, about some possible explanations. Afterwards, we'll look at the government's plan to privatize the mortgage firms Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, and then we'll discuss how people with disabilities are finding more work in a tight labor market. Today’s podcast is sponsored by Carbonite (Carbonite.com), Indeed (Indeed.com/marketplace), and Pitney Bowes (PB.com/morning) (06/22/2018).