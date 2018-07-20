What strict immigration policy could do to America's economy

(Markets Edition) President Trump has criticized the China and the European for allegedly "manipulating their currencies and interest rates lower." Chris Low, chief economist at FTN Financial, joined us to discuss how true these claims are. Afterwards, we'll chat with labor economist Giovanni Peri about what America's changing immigration policies could mean for wages, employment growth, and the overall economy. Today's podcast is sponsored by Memory Bank ( mymemorybank.com/apm ) and Indeed ( indeed.com/marketplace ). (07/20/2018)

The country needs a legal way to allow more high- and low-skilled workers in to fill jobs, one expert says.

