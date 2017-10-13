DownloadDownload

10/13/17: Keeping up with the Kardashians for 10 years

(Markets Edition) The Trump administration plans to cut off payments to insurers that allow them to subsidize the plans they offer to middle- and lower-income Americans. We'll discuss the pushback this move is facing from different parts of the country. Afterwards, we'll chat with FTN Financial's chief economist, Chris Low, about the reason for last month's inflation spike. Also on today's show: The rise of the Kardashian empire and the Education Department's change to the way it measures college student success (which will now track the number of part-time and transfer students who graduate).  

