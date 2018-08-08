Open-office floorplans might lead to less collaboration

(Markets Edition) The Trump administration might try to deny citizenship to people who've received welfare, help from social services, welfare, and coverage under the Affordable Care Act. Its reasoning? This notion that immigrants are a drain on health services. But we'll look at a some new data showing immigrants actually use them at a lower rate than people born in the U.S. Afterwards, we'll discuss Elon Musk's plans to potentially take Tesla off the public stock market, and then we'll explore how open office floorplans might actually lead to less interaction among co-workers. Today's show is sponsored by Avast (avast.com), Indeed (Indeed.com/marketplace), and Michigan Economic Development Corporation (planetm.michiganbusiness.org). (08/08/2018)