01/26/2018: Is economic growth actually all that good?

(Markets Edition) Trump delivered a 15-minute speech at the World Economic Forum, where he touted the performance of the U.S. economy. Figures for global economic growth have also been looking good, but BBC reporter Joe Miller joins us to explain why things may not be as positive as they seem. Afterwards, we'll hear from Chris Low, chief economist at FTN Financial, about the weakening dollar, and then look at the state of the manufacturing industry.