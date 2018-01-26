DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

01/26/2018: Is economic growth actually all that good?

(Markets Edition) Trump delivered a 15-minute speech at the World Economic Forum, where he touted the performance of the U.S. economy. Figures for global economic growth have also been looking good, but BBC reporter Joe Miller joins us to explain why things may not be as positive as they seem. Afterwards, we'll hear from Chris Low, chief economist at FTN Financial, about the weakening dollar, and then look at the state of the manufacturing industry. 

David Brancaccio
About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.