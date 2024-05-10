Breaking GroundDecoding DemocracyI've Always Wondered ...Baltimore Bridge Collapse

Adventures in Housing

How a new house turned into a "starter, middle, and ending" home for this Texas woman

Sarah Leeson May 10, 2024
Violet O'Brien has decided to age in place in her Houston home. Courtesy Violet O'Brien
When Violet O’Brien and her husband moved into their new home in Houston, Texas in 1992, she didn’t know at the time just how long they’d be living there.

“I had friends that had what they called starter homes, so I guess I’ve considered it to be a starter home, but it’s turning out to be a starter middle and ending home,” said O’Brien. “I have friends that live in retirement centers and places where you wouldn’t have to hassle with all this maintenance. But I was so excited to own my own home, and we put a lot of love and care into this house.”

Click the audio player above to hear about her journey with this house and why she’s grown so attached to it.

Tell us your real estate or housing story using the form below, and you may be featured on a future edition of “Adventures in Housing.”

