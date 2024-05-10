When Violet O’Brien and her husband moved into their new home in Houston, Texas in 1992, she didn’t know at the time just how long they’d be living there.

“I had friends that had what they called starter homes, so I guess I’ve considered it to be a starter home, but it’s turning out to be a starter middle and ending home,” said O’Brien. “I have friends that live in retirement centers and places where you wouldn’t have to hassle with all this maintenance. But I was so excited to own my own home, and we put a lot of love and care into this house.”

