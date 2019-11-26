Featured Now Fall of the Berlin WallCheck Your Balance ™️The SeasonThis Is Uncomfortable

Marketplace Morning Report

Get alpackin': Airbnb now has animal "experiences"

Nov 26, 2019
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace
Corner Office from Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace

Are affordable houses making a comeback?

Amy Scott Nov 26, 2019
A "price reduced" sign on a home for sale in Royal Oak, Michigan.
Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

After the housing market crashed in the mid-2000s, builders shifted their focus to higher-end homes where they could make more money.  That’s led to a shortage of starter homes, which has driven up prices at the lower end of the market. But there are signs the entry-level market is coming back. The research firm Capital Economics predicts 55% of new homes will sell for less than $300,000 next year, up from just 40% two years ago. But with a smaller price tag may come a smaller house.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

