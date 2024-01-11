Make Me SmartGolden PromisesMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played

Inflation ticked up to 3.4% in December. How are wages doing?

Mitchell Hartman Jan 11, 2024
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
“When wage growth was very hot, the job switchers could go get another job and get a pretty good increase," said Frank Fiorille at Paychex. "We’ve really seen that come off the boil.” Mario Tama/Getty Images

Inflation ticked up to 3.4% in December. How are wages doing?

Mitchell Hartman Jan 11, 2024
Heard on:
“When wage growth was very hot, the job switchers could go get another job and get a pretty good increase," said Frank Fiorille at Paychex. "We’ve really seen that come off the boil.” Mario Tama/Getty Images
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download

Inflation is top of mind on Thursday, with the release of the December consumer price index. It showed that prices climbed 3.4% annually, which is a slight uptick from 3.1% in November.

Inflation peaked at just under 9% a year and a half ago and appears to be heading — at least the Fed hopes — generally toward their ultimate target of 2%.

Meanwhile, after surging along with prices, wage growth has been slowing down too — but not as much. That’s leaving workers with a little more in their pockets at the end of the month.

Americans’ real earnings, the actual purchasing power of a worker’s paycheck after accounting for inflation, have been rising by nearly 1% a year. And the highest earners are getting ahead even more from stocks and other financial assets, per Columbia Business School economist Brett House. 

“People at the very high end of the income spectrum in many cases have seen their total compensation grow even more quickly than workers at the lower-skilled end of the spectrum,” he said.

Fierce competition for service workers coming out of the pandemic drove outsized pay raises, at least for a while, noted Frank Fiorille at payroll processor Paychex. 

“When wage growth was very hot, the job switchers could go get another job and get a pretty good increase,” he said. “We’ve really seen that come off the boil.”

Back in May 2022, workers got an 11% pay boost, on average, by switching jobs, Fiorille added. Now, it’s just over 6%.  

There’s a lot happening in the world.  Through it all, Marketplace is here for you. 

You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible. 

Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.  

Also Included in

Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

8:31 AM PST
1:05
8:21 AM PST
8:01
3:19 AM PST
10:04
Jan 10, 2024
26:34
Jan 10, 2024
12:55
Jan 10, 2024
11:14
Dec 20, 2023
2:31
If inflation slowed down in 2023, why is my grocery bill so high?
If inflation slowed down in 2023, why is my grocery bill so high?
Alan Greenspan's greatest legacy may be the Fed's independence
Shelf Life
Alan Greenspan's greatest legacy may be the Fed's independence
New government rule restricts who can be considered an independent contractor
New government rule restricts who can be considered an independent contractor
The biggest global risks of 2024
The biggest global risks of 2024