Why we’re seeing rising consumer prices

Some shoppers may have noticed that their grocery bills are higher lately.

The latest consumer price index revealed this week that consumer prices in April jumped 4.2% year over year — the largest increase since the Great Recession.

Food prices rose 2.4%, while energy leaped by 25% and used cars and trucks climbed 21%.

Jayson Lusk, head of the agricultural economics department at Purdue University, said that multiple factors have been pushing up food prices, which began increasing last summer.

He said as China emerged from a recession, it’s been buying more American products, while the U.S. has had adverse weather conditions that limited supplies. He noted that people are driving more, which means corn prices are going up, since roughly 40% of the crop goes into producing ethanol.

Lusk added that the pandemic created workforce challenges and increased costs in the food supply chain. Wages have risen, which you can see in food processing and retail.

“I expect inflation to probably continue for the next half a year, at least,” Lusk said.

He pointed out that food prices disproportionately affect lower-income households.

“Food prices, if you’re a relatively high-income household, is probably not that big a deal to you in the grand scheme of your household expenses. But it is a big deal to lower-income households,” Lusk said. “So I think that’s one kind of consequence that kind of causes inequitable outcomes across the supply chain.”

Mark Kuperberg, an economics professor at Swarthmore College, said he’s not worried about the prices of products like used cars and lumber and thinks they’ll eventually level out.

“You may remember there was no toilet paper,” Kuperberg said. “But it didn’t take very long for the market to readjust and restabilize.”

But as wages rise, he said, inflation may or may not increase.

“Some economists might disagree. My view on what generates inflation is wage inflation above and beyond productivity growth,” he said.

However, Kuperberg added, productivity has been growing faster than labor compensation for decades.

“So what that says is there is the possibility of the wages catching up and not generating price increases,” Kuperberg said. “There’s plenty of room for wages to grow and not outpace labor productivity. And if that happens, there really shouldn’t be any extra inflation. But we just don’t know.”

Inflation has remained relatively stable for a while now, with the rate remaining below 2% for most of the past decade.

There’s also been debate over whether government stimulus, like the $1.9 trillion package President Joe Biden signed in March, could stoke inflation.

“When you have one loaf of bread, and you double the money supply … the price of bread has to go up sooner or later. That, to me, is a real concern,” said Sung Won Sohn, a professor of finance and economics at Loyola Marymount University.

However, central bankers say the U.S. now has better tools to handle inflation.

COVID-19 Economy FAQs Millions of Americans are unemployed, but businesses say they are having trouble hiring. Why? This economic crisis is unusual compared to traditional recessions, according to Daniel Zhao, senior economist with Glassdoor. “Many workers are still sitting out of the labor force because of health concerns or child care needs, and that makes it tough to find workers regardless of what you’re doing with wages or benefits,” Zhao said. “An extra dollar an hour isn’t going to make a cashier with preexisting conditions feel that it’s safe to return to work.” This can be seen in the restaurant industry: Some workers have quit or are reluctant to apply because of COVID-19 concerns, low pay, meager benefits and the stress that comes with a fast-paced, demanding job. Restaurants have been willing to offer signing bonuses and temporary wage increases. One McDonald’s is even paying people $50 just to interview. Could waiving patents increase the global supply of COVID-19 vaccines? India and South Africa have introduced a proposal to temporarily suspend patents on COVID-19 vaccines. Backers of the plan say it would increase the supply of vaccines around the world by allowing more countries to produce them. Skeptics say it’s not that simple. There’s now enough supply in the U.S that any adult who wants a shot should be able to get one soon. That reality is years away for most other countries. More than 100 countries have backed the proposal to temporarily waive COVID-19 vaccine patents. The U.S isn’t one of them, but the White House has said it’s considering the idea. Can businesses deny you entry if you don’t have a vaccine passport? As more Americans get vaccinated against COVID-19 and the economy continues reopening, some businesses are requiring proof of vaccination to enter their premises. The concept of a vaccine passport has raised ethical questions about data privacy and potential discrimination against the unvaccinated. However, legal experts say businesses have the right to deny entrance to those who can’t show proof. Read More Collapse