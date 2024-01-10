Puerto Rico looks to go local to reduce food import dependence

This story was produced by our colleagues at the BBC.

Puerto Rico is going through a food revolution, and a new generation of farmers, like Fernando Maldonado, have lofty ambitions to feed the island. Nestled in the Carite rainforest, a protected national state forest in Puerto Rico, is Maldonado’s farm, called Carite 3.0.

According to Maldonado, diversity is the key to his farm’s success. On a guided tour he explained his planting strategy:

“We have a breadfruit tree every 30 feet, and, in between, we put three cacao plants,” he said. “But you also have the banana growing here, some pigeon peas, a coconut tree.”

It’s a long way from the monoculture many farms focus on, with row upon row of the same crops.

Fernando Maldonado at his farm in Puerto Rico. (Jane Chambers/BBC)

“It’s very productive,” said Maldonado. “Very diverse; diversity helps us with a more resilient agroecosystem. We want to bring together other plants that are going to be beneficial for the whole system.”

The system of farming being enthusiastically embraced by Maldonado is known as agroecology — low-impact agriculture that works with nature and local conditions to allow food to grow while protecting biodiversity and soil quality.

And there’s no shortage of customers keen to buy from farmers like Maldonado. At an organic farmer’s market in the capital, San Juan, shopper Gena Patreco appreciates being able to purchase locally.

“We need to start being more self-sufficient. I’ve started to grow my own plants,” she said. “We need to be able to survive if we have more climate disasters like hurricanes. I also like buying here, because the produce is fresher, which is better for my health.”

Patreco also hopes that better availability of locally produced food will rein in increasing prices. “I think a weekly shop is around three times more higher than it was a year ago. Even things like pet food have gone up.”

One of the reasons that food prices are high on the island is the Jones Act, officially known as the Merchant Marine Act of 1920, which requires that only U.S. ships carry goods between U.S. ports and raises costs in Puerto Rico.

Around 1940, agriculture employed nearly 45% of Puerto Rico’s workforce. In 2019, the sector employed less than 2%. And the territory imports roughly 90% of its food, a reliance that is only deepened by multiple natural disasters and economic crises.

The issue of fresh and affordable food access is one that Crystal Diaz is trying to tackle. Along with three other co-founders, she came up with the idea for an app called PRoduce!, where clients can buy local produce from around the island and get it delivered to them.

“We have bought from over 400 local producers. We are 90% local and then 10% imported goods that are needed to cook those local stuff,” she said.

Customers download the app, then choose whatever they want, Diaz explained.

“We sell fruit and vegetables obviously, but also meat, cheese, eggs — all that you can think of, like in a supermarket.”

The app delivers island-wide and depending on where customers live, they can either receive their order within the hour, next day or two days at most.

Whether it’s growing the food or buying it from a market or app, Puerto Ricans are determined to become more self-reliant.