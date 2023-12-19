Southwest Airlines is being fined a record $140 million by the U.S. Department of Transportation after last year’s holiday meltdown. The majority of the money will actually go toward compensating future Southwest customers. Passengers can receive a voucher if they deal with what’s called a “controllable” cancellation or delay.

Under the new order, if Southwest passengers arrive at their destination three or more hours late, they can request a voucher worth at least $75 — but only if the issues were caused by something that’s under the airline’s control.

“It could be aircraft cleaning, or it could be fueling or mechanical issues,” said Blane Workie, assistant general counsel with the DOT’s Office of Aviation Consumer Protection, which conducted the Southwest investigation.

The voucher program will start in late April and last three years.

The agency wants consumers to be treated fairly, said Workie. “And if you are not treating them fairly, you will be held accountable.”

In other words, there’s a price for failure, said Henry Harteveldt of the Atmosphere Research Group.

“If you do not invest in your technology systems, if you do not have ways for you to keep in touch with your crews, then you’re going to have to give the traveler a credit,” he said.

The agency is expected to propose a rule that would require all airlines to compensate passengers for these kinds of delays.