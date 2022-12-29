How We SurviveThe Transistor at 75My EconomyI've Always Wondered ...This Is Uncomfortable

Loading...

0:00
0% played
⏳⏳⏳ Time is running out to make your year-end gift to Marketplace. Donate Now
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Your Southwest flight got cancelled. What can you do?
Dec 29, 2022

Your Southwest flight got cancelled. What can you do?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP via Getty Images
It's been another day of cancellations for Southwest Airlines, which is now under federal investigation. We have some options for stranded travelers. Also, we talk about big banks and fossil fuels for our Economic Pulse series.

Segments From this episode

Economic Pulse

One big bank halts new fossil fuel investments. Will others follow?

by Nova Safo and Jarrett Dang
Dec 29, 2022
HSBC said it will stop investing in new oil and gas fields. Climate activist Bill McKibben calls it a welcome first step.
HSBC, the largest bank in Europe by assets, said it will stop funding new oil and gas fields. Activist and writer Bill McKibben advocates "significant public pressure" to push other banks to address the climate crisis.
Matt Cardy/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Katie Barnfield Producer, BBC
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:22 AM PST
7:15
2:38 AM PST
12:27
7:25 AM PST
1:50
Dec 28, 2022
27:36
Dec 27, 2022
29:56
Dec 14, 2022
33:29
Dec 8, 2022
39:27
Which products — and people — are left out of the FSA bonanza?
Which products — and people — are left out of the FSA bonanza?
Federal agency that oversees unions will get first funding boost in a decade
Federal agency that oversees unions will get first funding boost in a decade
What to expect from the 2023 Farm Bill
What to expect from the 2023 Farm Bill
The struggles continue for Southwest Airlines
Marketplace Morning Report
The struggles continue for Southwest Airlines

The countdown is on! 

Just 3 days remain to make your tax-deductible donation to Marketplace in 2022. Give now and help us reach our $500,000 goal before we ring in the New Year.  

Donate Now