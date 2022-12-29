Just 3 days remain to make your tax-deductible donation to Marketplace in 2022. Give now and help us reach our $500,000 goal before we ring in the New Year.
Your Southwest flight got cancelled. What can you do?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
It's been another day of cancellations for Southwest Airlines, which is now under federal investigation. We have some options for stranded travelers. Also, we talk about big banks and fossil fuels for our Economic Pulse series.
Segments From this episode
One big bank halts new fossil fuel investments. Will others follow?
HSBC said it will stop investing in new oil and gas fields. Climate activist Bill McKibben calls it a welcome first step.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Katie Barnfield Producer, BBC
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC