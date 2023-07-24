The summer is usually a relatively slow time for sales at Rita Magalde‘s business, Sheer Ambrosia. Magalde sells baklava that she bakes in her home kitchen in Draper, Utah. This summer has been busier than usual, as she’s started selling at a nearby farmers market and is preparing to open a commercial kitchen in a few months.

“My daughter is 19, my son is 23, and they’re both out of the house now,” Magalde said. “The only baby I have left in my house is Sheer Ambrosia, and it’s time for her to fly the coop too!”

From 2013 to 2016, Sheer Ambrosia was in a commercial space, but Magalde is using a different business model now. This time around, the location is smaller and will be used primarily as a kitchen, not as a walk-in bakery for customers. The 600-square-foot space in Salt Lake City will also feature a will call area for customers to pick up their online orders.

“I have been saving, but I may have to get a loan this time,” Magalde said. She’s kept all the receipts from the last time she opened a commercial space. “A reach-in double refrigerator was $2,600 the last time. Now it’s almost $6,000, so more than double the cost.”

Magalde anticipates the kitchen will be operational around September.