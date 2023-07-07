Kristin Thalheimer Bingham is optimistic.

Her business, Dean’s Sweets in Portland, Maine, slowed down during the spring and so far this summer. Website sales dropped, and this year’s second quarter wasn’t as good as last year’s. Bingham said that even with the summer lull, consumer spending has “been all over the place.”

“We are having a good summer, but it feels like every day is different,” she said. “You know, for one day, we’ll have great sales. And then the next day we’ll have almost nothing. And then for a week, it’ll be fabulous and we’ll hit the numbers we need. And then the next week, it drops back down again.”

But Bingham still has confidence the year can turn out well. She said the company is looking forward to a busy Maine summer, and they’re preparing for the holiday rush with shelf-stable items.

“I am hopeful right now,” Bingham said. “We just really need to stay prepared and watch how things go. But the uncertainties feel like they are all the more present.”

