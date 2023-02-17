Valentine’s Day chocolate sales were strong … but it’d be helpful if you shopped earlier

Whether you were buying flowers for your significant other or chocolates for yourself, Valentine’s Day is always big business. The National Retail Federation projected that Americans would spend an average of $192 each to celebrate the day, which comes to a massive $25.9 billion in total.

At Dean’s Sweets in Portland, Maine, Valentine’s Day was a welcome boost for sales.

“It feels like people are spending less, or not allowing themselves the small luxuries that they’re used to. Which of course is what chocolate is: a small luxury — although many people do consider it essential,” said Kristin Thalheimer Bingham, co-owner of Dean’s Sweets. “But Valentine’s Day kind of bucked this recent trend for us. There was definitely a holiday kind of mood for the last few days.”

Although, if she had one complaint, it might be consumers’ habit of waiting until the last minute to do their Valentine’s Day shopping.

“I joke with people who come into our stores even three days ahead of time that they are way ahead of the curve. People seem to almost enjoy the camaraderie of waiting in line to get their chocolate,” Bingham said. “It’s fun, but it makes it difficult to know how much to make when everyone comes in on the same day.”