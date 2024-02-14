National DebtBreaking GroundMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
🚗 🚙 Turn your trusty old car into trustworthy journalism Learn more

High sugar prices sour the mood on Valentine’s Day

Meghan McCarty Carino Feb 14, 2024
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
The costs of both sugar and cocoa have climbed — making the costs of Valentine's Day chocolates rather bittersweet for candy lovers. Scott Olson/Getty Images

High sugar prices sour the mood on Valentine’s Day

Meghan McCarty Carino Feb 14, 2024
Heard on:
The costs of both sugar and cocoa have climbed — making the costs of Valentine's Day chocolates rather bittersweet for candy lovers. Scott Olson/Getty Images
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download

This Valentine’s Day, the chocolate economy isn’t so sweet: Hershey warned last week that it will be cutting jobs as part of an effort to trim costs by about $300 million. Meanwhile, consumers have pulled back on the sweet stuff. Candy costs almost 5% more than a year ago, according to the latest inflation data, and costs are likely to continue climbing.

Cocoa prices hit an all-time high last week, roughly doubling in a year, per economist John Baffes at the World Bank.

“So that has been a huge shock. And that, of course, comes at a time that we have huge demand,” he said.

According to commodities analyst Judith Ganes, most of the world’s cocoa comes from just two countries: Cote d’Ivoire and Ghana, which were hit by extreme rains thanks to the El Niño climate pattern.

“That caused a lot of the crop to basically fall to the ground,” she said. “And with heavy rains, you also have disease.”

El Niño is also the culprit in spiking sugar prices. Major sugar producers India and Thailand saw dryer weather.

Shortages could ease as Brazil ups exports of sugar, Ganes said. But cocoa prices could stay high.

“How many cookie manufacturers are gonna put fewer chocolate chips in their cookies? Or how many restaurateurs will put more flans and cheesecakes on the menu?” she said.

A rather bitter pill for chocolate lovers to swallow.

There’s a lot happening in the world.  Through it all, Marketplace is here for you. 

You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible. 

Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.  

Also Included in

Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:41 AM PST
1:22
7:04 AM PST
13:26
3:05 AM PST
1:05
4:43 PM PST
30:22
Feb 13, 2024
27:30
Feb 13, 2024
18:54
Feb 7, 2024
16:06
Steamy, sultry and stigmatized no more: romance novels are having a moment
Steamy, sultry and stigmatized no more: romance novels are having a moment
Inflation falls, but not as much as expected
Inflation falls, but not as much as expected
Addressing dismal working conditions in a glamorous industry
"Invisible Beauty"
Addressing dismal working conditions in a glamorous industry
Airbnb introduces fee for properties booked in a different currency
Airbnb introduces fee for properties booked in a different currency