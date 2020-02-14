Featured Now Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioCheck Your Balance ™️Workplace CultureMake Me Smart with Kai and Molly

The U.S. has one bathroom for every person

Feb 14, 2020
Latest Episodes

Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace
This Is Uncomfortable
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech

Love is in the air … at daycare? Parents faced with unexpected Valentine’s Day costs

Andie Corban Feb 14, 2020
A florist arranges bouquets ahead of Valentine's Day. Arun Sankar/Getty Images

American consumers are expected to spend a record $27.4 billion for Valentine’s Day this year. Of that, over $1.9 billion is expected to be spent on children’s classmates. Rukmini Callimachi, a foreign correspondent for the New York Times, recently tweeted about her experience with Valentine’s Day as a new mother.

To hear the tweet thread, click the audio player above.

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

Also Included in

